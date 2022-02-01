Entertainment

Rihanna announced she is pregnant and effectively broke the internet

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 01, 2022, 01:15 pm 2 min read

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are going to be parents

Rihanna is a queen by all accords; thus when she announces pregnancy, it is a massive deal. The singer did the reveal on Monday by walking the streets of New York City with boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky, with her baby bump in full display. They were captured by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs. As soon as the news got out, social media lost all cool.

Details 'Umbrella' singer chose high-fashion get-up for massive reveal

The Umbrella singer decided to announce her first pregnancy with Rocky by donning a pink puffer jacket and blue jeans, decorating her stomach with multi-colored jewels. Beside her, Rocky was captured beaming in a black beanie, blue denim jacket, and black pants. Both held hands in front of the backdrop of a snowy NYC street in the photos. Diggs shared her image on Instagram.

Reaction Social media users were at their funniest best

The Fenty Beauty founder set the internet on fire with the news (not a surprise) and netizens brought out their A-game in the funny department. One Twitter user wrote: "Rihanna's baby might just be the prettiest person to walk this earth." "Ugh imagine someone asks who your mom is and you get to be like oh ya she's ****ing RIHANNA," came another "factual" remark.

the baby once it realizes rihanna is its mom pic.twitter.com/CJj79iYA3f — dij saint laurent .fiat (@DijahSB) January 31, 2022

With the happy news, came a plethora of memes too. A big portion of it was on the 33-year-old crooner's former boyfriends/reported flames like Chris Brown and Drake. "Rihanna is...glowing, pregnant and running empires... while Chris Brown is allegedly out here drugging, raping & attacking women," read a tweet. Drake trended on Twitter with "Drake reacts to Rihanna's pregnancy" becoming a meme thread.

Support Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Camila Cabello congratulated Riri online

Although both the singers are yet to publicly react to the pregnancy news, many other celebrities took to their social media handles to congratulate the pair. Swedish singer Zara Larsson and American rapper Bia left tweets, while artists like Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, and Cardi B sent love via Instagram Stories. Much love to the couple from our end as well!