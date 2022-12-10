Entertainment

Post Malone's Mumbai concert: All you need to know

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 10, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

Singer-rapper Post Malone will be performing live at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on Saturday (Photo Credit: Instagram/Post Malone)

American singer-rapper Post Malone arrived in Mumbai on Friday for his first-ever live concert in India. The star will be performing at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on Saturday (December 10) for Zomato's Feeding India Concert. Besides Malone, several other artists, including Ananya Birla, KING, and KSHMR, from around the world have joined hands to raise awareness through the concert to make India malnutrition free.

Why does this story matter?

Malone is marking his debut in India with this concert. Indian fans of the rapper are thrilled to attend the show since it was first finalized in early November.

Notably, Malone gained worldwide acclaim for multiple hits such as Congratulations, Sunflower, and Circles.

He has toured all over the world with his concerts and is now in India to cater to his audience here.

Singer-rapper looked amused upon arrival in Mumbai

Upon his arrival at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Friday, Malone looked amused as he was welcomed by a storm of fans and paparazzi geared up outside the airport to catch his glimpse. The American rapper flashed a smile for the cameras as he was seen stepping out in a gray-colored co-ord. He also posed for pictures once he was seated in his car.

Fans react to Malone’s arrival

After one paparazzo put up a video of Malone's arrival online, several fans dropped comments, sharing their excitement. "The legend has arrived," wrote one user, while another one said, "This is so amazing." Some hilarious comments were also posted regarding his concert. A user wrote: "Sold my Jhopdi for his concert, Now I don't have the tickets nor a place to live (sic)."

More about Malone’s India concert

While Malone is headlining the concert, which will be held on Saturday evening at Mahalaxmi Race Course, other artists who will be seen performing include the likes of KING, KSHMR, Ananya Birla, Jonita Gandhi, Zaeden, Ritviz, and Anuv Jain. Announcing the concert, especially its headlining act, Zomato earlier said that it aims at accelerating a movement "toward a hunger-free nation."