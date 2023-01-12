Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant reportedly adds 'Fatima' to her name post-wedding

Rakhi Sawant got married to Adil Khan Durrani in 2022

Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant took everyone by surprise after she confirmed the reports of her wedding with beau-businessman Adil Khan Durrani. Sawant shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram handle, confirming the news. Amidst these, fresh reports based on viral pictures are doing rounds that Sawant allegedly converted to Islam and has added "Fatima" to her name.

Sawant often remains in the headlines either for her hilarious videos and acts or for controversies surrounding her. She was recently seen on Bigg Boss Marathi, and now she is in the news for her marriage to her longtime boyfriend, Khan Durrani.

Sawant has a massive fan following of over 9.8M users on Instagram alone, and frequently posts videos with her now-husband, Khan Durrani.

Viral pictures claimed Sawant is now 'Rakhi Sawant Fatima'

According to several reports, one of the pictures from Sawant's registered marriage with Khan Durrani shows that the actor has added "Fatima" to her name. There is no official confirmation on this from Sawant or Khan Durrani, yet. NewsBytes tried to contact Sawant to confirm if she did add "Fatima" to her name. However, the actor was unavailable to talk.

Sawant's marriage was held seven months back!

While pictures of Sawant's registered marriage went viral on Wednesday, a report by ETimes quoted her saying that she got married to Khan Durrani, seven months ago. She further told the portal that her businessman husband didn't want to disclose their wedding to the public, since he believed that his family will not be able to find a suitor for his sister.

Troubles in Sawant and Khan Durrani's marriage already?

Khan Durrani, on Wednesday, refused reports of his marriage with Sawant. However, Sawant, who has acted in Bollywood films, said that while he's denying their wedding, she wants to save it. "I will talk when the time is right. At this point, all I want is to save my marriage. I want the world to know that I'm married to Adil," she told ETimes.