'Shehzada' trailer: A confident Kartik Aaryan leads masala romance-comedy

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 12, 2023, 02:37 pm 2 min read

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada was finally released on Thursday amidst much fanfare. The film marks the lead actors' second collaboration after their 2019 romantic-comedy Luka Chuppi. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It's heading toward a theatrical release on February 10 and is the first release of 2023 for both Aaryan and Sanon.

Why does this story matter?

Kartik Aaryan—who has earned back-to-back critical acclaim for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy—is eyeing a hattrick with Shehzada.

Moreover, the recent blockbuster success of Drishyam 2 has proved that a film, even if it's a remake, will work if it has the right content and is backed by powerful performances.

Hence, if Shehzada clicks with the audience, it will further prove this theory right.

'Shehzada' seems to be a typical Bollywood masala entertainer

The trailer promises a masala film with elements of action, comedy, romance, and Pritam's trademark music, with Aaryan dominating the entire clip as a responsible man who is committed to his family. While Sanon looks drop-dead gorgeous, we wish she had more meat and substance in the clip and wasn't simply eye candy. The ensemble cast looks like the film's biggest takeaway!

Meet the team that has brought 'Shehzada' to life

Earlier, the film had booked the November 4, 2022, slot for release, but it was later postponed. Shehzada also stars veteran actors Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, Rakesh Bedi, and Ronit Roy. The cinematography is by Sudeep Chatterjee (Bajirao Mastani) and Sanjay F. Gupta (Qayamat: City Under Threat). Aaryan has also turned a producer with Shehzada, while Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has co-produced it.

Take a look at the lead pair's upcoming projects

Aaryan was last seen in Freddy, a dark thriller that was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar.﻿ Apart from Shehzada, he has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani in the pipeline and has also been signed for Aashiqui 3. Reportedly, he'll be seen in Hera Pheri 3, too. Kriti Sanon, last seen in Bhediya, has Adipurush, Ganapath, and The Crew on her slate.