India suspends postal services to US over new import duties
What's the story
India has temporarily suspended most types of postal services to the United States, starting August 25, except for letters/documents/gift items up to $100 in value. The move comes in response to Executive Order No. 14324 issued by the US Administration on July 30, which withdraws duty-free de minimis exemption for goods worth up to $800 from August 29. Under this new regime, all international postal items sent to the US will be subject to customs duties as per country-specific tariffs.
Service halt
What are the exemptions?
The new rules do exempt gift items worth up to $100 from duties. In light of these changes, the Department of Posts has decided to temporarily suspend all postal services to the US except for letters/documents and gifts worth up to $100. This decision will remain in effect until further clarifications are received from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the United States Postal Service (USPS).
International response
Other countries that have suspended postal services to US
The US decision to end the de minimis exemption has triggered a wave of service suspensions by postal services worldwide. Countries like South Korea, Singapore, and Japan have already announced similar measures, citing a lack of clarity on duty collection and data submission procedures. European countries such as Finland and Norway have also suspended shipments in light of these changes.
Customer refunds
Refund for customers available
The Department of Posts has said that customers who had booked articles that cannot be sent to the US due to these changes can get a refund. The department regrets the inconvenience caused and assures that all efforts are being made to restore full services as soon as possible. This situation highlights the far-reaching impact of Trump's decision on global postal services and trade.