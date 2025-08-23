Investors are betting big on India's hospital sector
Big global investors like Temasek, Blackstone, and KKR have been pouring money into India's $80 billion private hospital scene over the past five years.
Since COVID-19, this has meant more hospital mergers and bigger networks popping up across the country.
Hospitals attracted significant funding in recent years
Indian hospitals pulled in substantial amounts from private equity and foreign investment. Mergers and acquisitions also saw significant activity, with IPOs contributing to the growth.
Standout deals include Temasek investing in Manipal Health, Blackstone investing in Quality Care, and KKR buying Healthcare Global.
Investors expect to exit in 3-5 years
All this funding is helping hospitals expand their capacity and improve revenue per bed.
Most investors plan to stay just 3-5 years—balancing quick returns with long-term needs like rising incomes, longer lives, and a serious shortage of hospital beds in India.