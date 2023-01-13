Entertainment

'Kuttey,' 'M3GAN,' 'Waltair Veerayya': Every film hitting theaters today

Jan 13, 2023

Friday (January 13) will offer multiple options to moviegoers! From Hollywood film M3GAN to superstar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, films belonging to multiple genres will knock on theaters this Friday. After a largely lackadaisical 2022, it remains to be seen if these films can bring back the much-needed glory to the box office. Here are five such movies hitting theaters on Friday.

'Kuttey'

Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut, the anxiously-anticipated Kuttey is all set to knock on theaters on Friday. He is the son of filmmaker-writer-composer Vishal Bhardwaj. The film stars a never-seen-before ensemble cast comprising Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, veterans Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra, Vishal's longtime collaborator Tabu, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj. Notably, it has been passed by the CBFC with an 'A' certificate.

'Lakadbaggha'

Director Victor Mukherjee is making his directorial debut with Lakadbaggha. The film stars Anshuman Jha and Riddhi Dogra in lead roles and is touted as "India's first animal vigilante film." The story revolves around Arjun Bakshi, an animal rescuer from Kolkata, who exposes cattle smuggling in search of his missing dog. Mukherjee has earlier directed the web series Love Lust and Confusion.

'Varisu'

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu's Hindi version will hit theaters on Friday. The film's original version has already created a mass hysteria down South! The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. It also stars Sarathkumar, Shaam, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Sneha, and Yogi Babu in important roles. Vamshi Paidipally is at its helm, and he has co-written the story with Hari and Ahishor Solomon.

'M3GAN'

Gerard Johnstone's M3GAN is a Hollywood sci-fi horror film that globally premiered on January 6. It deals with technology and the horrors of artificial intelligence (AI). The plot revolves around Gemma, a roboticist, who designs a life-sized AI doll for her eight-year-old niece Cady. It's bankrolled by Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions (known for their horror movies) and James Wan of Atomic Monster Productions.

'Waltair Veerayya'

Megastar Chiranjeevi's mass action film Waltair Veerayya is another movie that has booked the Pongal/Sankranti slot. The Bobby Kolli directorial is his 154th venture! Apart from Chiranjeevi, Waltair Veerayya co-stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1) has composed the melodies. It will clash with Thunivu and Varisu.