Entertainment

'Pathaan': Morning shows canceled in MP, protests in Gujarat, Bihar

'Pathaan': Morning shows canceled in MP, protests in Gujarat, Bihar

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 25, 2023, 05:37 pm 2 min read

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is the latest addition to Yash Raj Films spy universe

Amidst multiple controversies and boycott threats, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was released in theaters worldwide on Wednesday. While most theaters across the country ran houseful shows, a multiplex in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city had to cancel its first show, owing to protests over the film's release. An outfit carried out a protest against Pathaan's release, resulting in a clash between the protesters and police.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since the makers of Pathaan dropped its first song, Besharam Rang, on December 12, 2022, the film saw itself surrounded by multiple controversies.

Featuring Khan and Deepika Padukone, the song raised objections due to Padukone's saffron-colored bikini.

MP's Home Minister Narottam Mishra had also threatened to ban the film. Soon, calls of "Boycott Pathaan" started doing rounds on social media.

Chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' were heard outside the multiplex

Activists belonging to a right-wing outfit shouted chants of "Jai Shree Ram" along with reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Inox Sapna Sangeeta in Indore. The protesters arrived at the multiplex with sticks which resulted in the theater canceling its 9:00am show. A team of local police arrived at the spot, resulting in a clash between the agitators and the police.

Other protests against the film's release

Posters of Pathaan were torn and burnt by protesters in Bihar's Bhagalpur while shouting slogans of "Film chalega hall jalega (Hall playing the film will burn)" on Tuesday. A similar episode was reported from Gujarat's Surat where members of Vishva Hindu Parishad tore the film's posters inside a theater on Sunday. The cops reportedly arrested five accused in Surat on charges of rioting.

'Pathaan' opened to positive reviews from the audience

Despite the controversies and protests, Pathaan was released in the cinema halls on Wednesday, receiving positive reviews from the viewers, particularly for its action-packed scenes. Given its reception on the first day, Pathaan is expected to earn big at the box office. The spy-thriller, which also stars John Abraham, is helmed by Siddharth Anand and is the first big release of 2023.

Poll Want to know more about 'Pathaan'?