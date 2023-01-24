Entertainment

SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' to go through another censorship for OTT release

SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' to go through another censorship for OTT release

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 24, 2023, 12:19 pm 3 min read

'Pathaan' to go through another censorship for its OTT release

Pathaan is the most anticipated film of 2023. From record-breaking advance bookings to previously shut single screens being re-opened, fans are eagerly waiting for the actioner. Reportedly, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will go through another censoring process for its OTT release. The film will receive a different OTT certificate. Pathaan hits the theaters in less than 24 hours—on Wednesday (January 25).

Why does this story matter?

Shah Rukh Khan took a sabbatical following his last release Zero in 2018. In these four years, he has had cameo appearances in some films and the viewers loved to see his aura back on big screens.

Early trends show that this movie will be a huge money spinner and apart from this, the film has faced the brunt of several controversies.

CBFC to issue a different certificate for OTT release

A close source revealed to The Times of India that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will make the film go through another round of censorship to tone down the violence and the language. The film is reportedly eyeing an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video in the month of April. It has already gone through censorship for theatrical release.

Film board had previously suggested changes

The Prasoon Joshi-led board had earlier advised the makers as per board's guidelines. Joshi stated, "CBFC is always committed to finding the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believes that we can always find [the] solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders." The advice came in after it received flak for Deepika Padukone's outfits in the song Besharam Rang.

Nationwide protests were held against the film

Several right-wing groups protested against Pathaan in cities like Indore and Guwahati. From public protests to the burning of effigies of Khan and Padukone, the film faced quite a flak. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra earlier threatened to block the film's release in the state if certain scenes were not rectified. He called Padukone's outfits "highly objectionable." #BoycottPathaan is still trending on Twitter.

'Pathaan' buzz slammed the flak

Even after the flak, the film is looking quite steady at the box office. Several fans greeted Khan outside Mannat on Sunday. Trade analysts suggest that Pathaan will be raking in around Rs. 40 crore on Day 1 domestically. Currently, the film has crossed War in terms of advance ticket sales. It also marks Yash Raj Film's widest international release—over 100 countries.

'Pathaan' in a nutshell

Pathaan is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra and the film is helmed by action-thriller genre expert Siddharth Anand. The cast also includes John Abraham. Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo. The music is done by Vishal-Sheykhar and both the released songs (Besharam Rang, Jhoome Jo Pathaan) are trending on YouTube. Fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite star's return on celluloid.