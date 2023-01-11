Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant marries beau Adil Khan Durrani: Reports

Rakhi Sawant marries beau Adil Khan Durrani: Reports

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 11, 2023, 05:07 pm 2 min read

Reports regarding Rakhi Sawant's alleged court marriage with beau Adil Khan Durrani are doing rounds

The queen of antics, actor Rakhi Sawant, is once again in the news. This time it is not for one of her hilarious videos but for reportedly marrying beau-businessman Adil Khan Durrani. Several media reports did rounds on Wednesday claiming the actor secretly got married to Khan Durrani. Pictures of the couple from their alleged low-key court wedding also went viral on social media.

Why does this story matter?

Sawant and Khan Durrani reportedly started dating after the former split from her ex-husband, Ritesh. After her divorce, Sawant started dating Khan Durrani. She later introduced him to the media and her fans as her boyfriend.

The two have been dating for a while now. They also often post bone-tickling videos with each other on Instagram that are a hit with her fans.

Sawant is yet to officially confirm the marriage

Apart from media reports, several paparazzi have also posted pictures of the couple's alleged court marriage. Sawant has not yet confirmed the reports claiming her court marriage, although she shared a post on her Instagram Story, regarding her alleged marriage. Meanwhile, NewsBytes tried to contact Sawant through calls and texts to confirm the news. The actor is yet to respond.

Sawant's mother is undergoing treatment at a cancer hospital

News of Sawant's alleged marriage comes days after her mother was admitted to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital in Mumbai, where she is presently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. Sawant recently posted a video on Instagram from the hospital and requested all her fans to pray for her mother's health. In the video, Sawant was also seen speaking to her mother's doctor.

On her work front

Sawant, an ex-Bigg Boss contestant, was recently seen in Bigg Boss Marathi as well. She has also acted in South Indian and Bollywood films including Farah Khan's directorial debut Main Hoon Na which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Sawant was seen in Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, a reality show that focused on finding a suitor for her.