Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 31, 2022, 03:28 pm

Payal Rohatgi said parents need to be extra careful when children are suffering from mental health problems (Photo Credit: Payal Rohatgi, Tunisha Sharma/Instagram)

After Kangana Ranaut, actor Payal Rohatgi has now reacted to Tunisha Sharma's alleged suicide. Rohatgi, who was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her wrestler-husband Sangram Singh on Friday, spoke about the late TV actor's 2018 interview where she said she was "fighting depression." Sharma was around 16 or 17 years old back then. She said that Sharma's family should have been careful.

What did Rohatgi say?

In a video shared by ETimes, Rohatgi said when Tunisha Sharma spoke of fighting depression in an interview, her family should have taken extra care. "They had to take extra care. She was the earning member of the family. So, there's pressure to work. It's important that the elders in the family pay attention to children and see how they're coping with work stress."

TV actors' mental health not given due importance: Rohatgi

Payal Rohatgi, who has also been part of the television industry and has worked in a few serials and reality shows, spoke about hectic shooting schedules and the amount of pressure TV actors witness, especially if they are a show's lead. "Mental health is not maintained for TV actors, and I feel that is wrong," she reportedly said in the video.

Pratyusha Banerjee's father calls it a 'murder'

Meanwhile, late TV actor Pratyusha Banerjee's father Shankar, while talking to Aaj Tak, said that his old wounds became fresh after learning about Sharma's death. He said, "It seems like murder to me. In the last few years, all murders are being given the form of suicide. Something similar happened with Sushant Singh Rajput." To recall, Banerjee died of suicide at 24 in 2016.

Sharma, Khan had a heated argument: Police

Meanwhile, the police on Friday said that a heated argument took place between Sharma and Khan shortly before the former allegedly committed suicide on the sets of her TV show. The police also said they had recovered CCTV footage from the time of the argument. Separately, Khan's police custody was extended by one day on Friday by a Vasai court.

Sharma was allegedly suffering from anxiety and depression

Sharma allegedly committed suicide on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastan-e-Kabul on December 24. Following her death, her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police on charges of abetment to suicide. Moreover, Sharma's mother on Friday alleged that Khan's family forced her daughter to wear a hijab. Meanwhile, reports claimed the late actor was suffering from depression and anxiety.