Lifestyle

5 books that may help you overcome overthinking

5 books that may help you overcome overthinking

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 09, 2022, 04:18 pm 2 min read

Put an end to your overthinking with these five books

Overthinkers stay more inside their heads. From eating and sleeping to meditating and traveling to work, the mind's constant chatter just doesn't seem to stop. While the mind's job is to think, it could become detrimental to one's health when it overdoes it or keeps you engulfed in a negative thought process. Try reading these five books to overcome overthinking.

Effective strategies 'Stop Overthinking' by Nick Trenton

Written by Nick Trenton, this book shares how you can overcome overthinking by simple and effective strategies. These techniques have been designed to help readers rewire their minds, control their thoughts, and change their mental habits. Not just that, the book also offers some scientific approaches to end the vicious cycle of thoughts running through our mind.

Overthinking and worrying 'Clear Your Mind' by Steven Schuster

Want to learn how to control overthinking and worrying? This book by Steven Schuster may help. This fine print begins with a detailed explanation of how the human mind works and why we worry so much even though we do not wish to. As you read through, you will be presented with insights about managing your emotional mind and thinking positively.

Attitude of gratitude 'A Manual for Living' by Epictetus

This book by the popular 1st-century Greek Stoic philosopher Epictetus stands true to its name as his teachings are timeless. You will be acquainted with the importance of gratitude, which sets you free from overthinking. The author lays stress on how one should be grateful for their body, even though they'll perish with time. Each sentence from the book will sink into your mind.

A three-part book 'Reclaim Your Brain' by Joseph A. Annibali

Penned by Joseph A. Annibali, this book is divided into three parts and is the perfect read for those looking to get rid of stress, anxiety, and overthinking. While the first part enlightens you about the causes of the aforementioned mental conditions, the second part discusses strategies to overcome them effectively. The final part talks about practicing mindfulness in your everyday life.

Chase the worry away 'The Worry Trick' by David A Carbonell

David A Carbonell with this book takes us through the nitty-gritty of how worry tricks us into overthinking. He also shares his insights on how one can break free from the draining and never-ending cycle of thoughts. As you read through this awesome book, you will learn some tricks to deal with your overthinking head-on. Check out more such book recommendations.