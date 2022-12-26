Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's lawyer slams allegations

Actor Sheezan Khan's lawyer Sharad Rai has called all allegations against his client baseless. Khan was arrested by Waliv Police in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death case. A case of abetment to suicide was registered after Sharma's mother lodged an FIR. Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, on Saturday.

Khan was presented before a Vasai court by the officials from Waliv police station. His lawyer, Rai, addressed the media in the court and said, "Whatever has happened, police and court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless." Later, he was sent to police custody for four days in connection with Sharma's alleged suicide case.

A case of abetment to suicide against Sheezan Khan was filed; he was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306, ACP Chandrakanth Jadhav informed the media. It was registered after Sharma's mother lodged a complaint, and Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police. Cops also questioned another co-actor of Sharma, Parth Zutshi.

As per Waliv Police, they received information that Sharma went to the washroom after the tea break and did not come back. When she was not found, the door of Khan's makeup room at Ali Baba's sets was broken, and she was found hanging. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. Her death sent shockwaves through the TV industry.

As per post-mortem reports, Sharma died due to suffocation, and there were no injury marks on her body. The autopsy also ruled out pregnancy, as opposed to previous speculations. As per reports, Sharma and Khan broke up recently and she was not doing well. Her former co-actor Simran Budharup told India Today that Sharma suffered from anxiety and depression.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345