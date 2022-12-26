Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Exploring Gulshan Kumar Film & Television Institute of India

Gulshan Kumar Film & Television Institute of India is situated in Noida and offers numerous courses in filmmaking

Gulshan Kumar Film & Television Institute of India (GKFTII), named after late businessman, music producer, and T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, is one of the most sought-after filmmaking institutes in India. Situated in Film City, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, GKFTII offers numerous courses across disciplines and trains students to establish a flourishing career in TV and movies. Let's break down the institute's history and notable alumni.

GKFTII produces filmmakers, artists, media professionals, among others

Established in 2018, GKFTII trains and produces "expert filmmakers, journalists & media professionals, fashion designers, artists, and qualified technicians," per its website. It says, "Having the industry experts and professionals as our faculties, well-designed industry-oriented course structure, intensive practical training, assured internships programs, and continuous placement assistance to the students make us one of the best film, media, and fashion institutes of the world."

These are the directors of the leading college

Going by its website, GKFTII is led by four directors, who are renowned names in the industry. They include "T-Series' backbone" Sudesh Dua, Hitesh Ralhan, Tulsi Kumar, and Khushali Kumar. Tulsi is the sister of T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar and a leading singer; Ralhan is her husband. Their sister Khushali recently made her movie debut with the thriller film Dhokha: Round D Corner.

Numerous courses on offer at institute

GKFTII's School of Film and Television wing offers multiple courses, such as camera and lighting, film and television technology, sound designing, still photography and journalism, acting for film and TV, digital cinematography, production direction and screenplay writing, video editing, and sound recording, among others. Detailed information about their duration, mode of teaching, and fee structure can be found on the website.

Satish Kaushik, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jasbir Jassi on Advisory Council

Notably, GKFTII's advisory council is decked up with some leading names from the industry. These include veteran actor Satish Kaushik, actor-singer-host Ayushmann Khurrana, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, music producer Eric Pillai, and veteran actor and Bollywood's "bad man" Gulshan Grover. Singer-lyricist Jasbir Jassi, journalist-filmmaker Vinod Kapri, fashion designer-politician Manish Tripathi, and veteran Marathi and Hindi actor Sayaji Shinde, among others, are on the panel.

Take a look at notable alumni of GKFTII

Students who have studied in the institue have subsequently received acclaim in the industry and secured attractive jobs. Some of these are Simran Singh (Production Assistant in Treasure Tales Media), Rajgiri Raj Kumar (Assistant Director, Pari Film Production), Kushal Manjunath (Assistant Director, Vikrant Rona), Gurdarshan Singh (Actor, web series Tandav), Rishabh Chaturvedi (Actor, Ujda Chaman), and Harshit Raj (Assistant Director, Dear Latika), among others.