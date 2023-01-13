Entertainment

Happy birthday, Piyush Mishra: Looking at his memorable, impactful songs

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 13, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

On his 60th birthday, we take a look at multitalented artist Piyush Mishra's memorable songs

Actor, writer, lyricist, composer, and singer Piyush Mishra is celebrating his 60th birthday today! The multitalented, multifaceted artist is the jack of all trades and quite evidently the master of them, too. He has been actively involved in various facets of filmmaking and has delivered on multiple fronts during his sprawling career. On his birthday, we take a look at Mishra, the extraordinary lyricist.

'Aarambh Hai Prachand'

To talk about Mishra's spectacular writing career and not mention Aarambh Hai Prachand would be a huge mistake. His most well-known song, this is laced with a sense of pulsating encouragement and motivation; it's a war cry for soldiers to prepare themselves before a metaphorical battle. It featured in the Bollywood film Gulaal. Mishra also composed its music and lent the song his voice.

'Ik Bagal Me Chand Hoga'

Gangs of Wasseypur has several distinctive aspects that set the gangster drama apart, one of them being Mishra's philosophical rumination Ik Bagal Me Chand Hoga. Less of a song and more of a multilayered poem with a deeper meaning, this introspective nazm was crooned by Mishra himself. He also played a primary character in this two-part film helmed by Anurag Kashyap.

'Hunkara'

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera may have been a forgetful affair, but what stood out easily was its immaculate soundtrack. Mishra's contribution came in the form of the foot-tapping song Hunkara, a track that is somewhat close to Aarambh Hai Prachand in its tone, approach, and purpose. Sung by Richa Sharma, Sukhwinder Singh, and Mithoon, this song is exactly what Shamshera's revenge story needed.

'Aaja Nachle'

Madhuri Dixit Nene's dance-based drama Aaja Nachle (2007) was marketed as her big comeback and made headlines for several weeks. And, what better than a well-written, instantly catchy song to welcome back the Dhak Dhak girl? Mishra wrote the film's title track, and with Sunidhi Chauhan's flawless singing and Dixit Nene's impeccable dancing, there was little that could go wrong here.