'Trial By Fire' to 'Hunters': OTT weekend watchlist is here

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 13, 2023, 02:10 am 3 min read

We all start looking forward to the weekend just after the mid-week breakdown and shenanigans. With so much to watch around from various OTT releases, if you are still confused about what and where to watch, we have got you covered! Presenting you this weekend's OTT watchlist to slouch on your couch and have a good "Netflix and chill" session.

'Hunters' Season 2

David Weil's conspiracy drama will be following a group of hunters who are aiming to reach the Nazi Supremo Adolf Hitler. The journey to the Fuhrer is filled with mystery, suspense, action drama and thrill. The conflict point revolves around the character Meyer Offerman. The highlight of this series is Al Pacino donning Offerman's character. It premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

'Trial By Fire'

The limited Netflix series revolves around the true story of Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy who lost their two children in the infamous Uphaar Cinema fire in Delhi in 1997. This series is based on the book of the same name penned by the couple. The fire engulfed 59 lives and the husband-wife is still fighting for justice, even after 26 years.

'Sexify' Season 2

Kalia Alabrudzinska and Piotr Domalewski's Polish sex comedy is back with its second season and its streaming on Netflix. Season 2 will be revolving around the protagonists Natalia, Monika, and Paulina who are looking to find a work-life balance after setting up their startup. The point of conflict is a business rival who makes it tougher as the trio tries to persuade an investor.

'Break Point'

Netflix's new series revolves around the private and professional lives of famous tennis legends. It is a detailed docu-series on how these athletes overcome injuries, deal with challenges, and their way of winning tournaments. The series documents all big events in the calendar year—four Grand Slams, ATP, and WTA. It is made by the creators of F1: Drive to Survive.

'Ballabhpurer Roopkatha'

The Anirban Bhattacharya directorial will stream on Hoichoi. The film has been going houseful since its release in October 2022. The story is based on the notable play of the same name by Badal Sarkar. The story revolves around Bhupati Ray, the last Ray of the dynasty who is heavily indebted and an influential businessman who wants to purchase Ray's property.

'Chasing Waves'

The Disney+ Hotstar series focuses on Japan's surf culture and the surge in surfing after being introduced as an Olympic sport. The docu-series takes a deep look at the surfing industry and traces the journey of multicultural athletes and their dreams in the backdrop of magnificent Japan. It premiered on Wednesday and it has been directed by Jason Baffa.