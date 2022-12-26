Entertainment

'Selective Outrage': Chris Rock to headline Netflix stand-up comedy special

'Selective Outrage': Chris Rock to headline Netflix stand-up comedy special

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 26, 2022, 08:54 pm 2 min read

Chris Rock announces new Netflix comedy special

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that Hollywood star Chris Rock will be back on the platform with a live stand-up comedy special, titled Selective Outrage, on March 4, 2023. This will mark Rock's second special for the streamer after 2018's Tamborine and are quite excited about the new venture. Notably, it will also be the OTT giant's first-ever event to stream live globally.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since OTT platforms have experienced a boom, there has been a variety of content available on them.

People from all over the world and across the spectrum have been enjoying the content OTT platforms provide.

Comedy specials are a unique genre where a comedian performs a show, and this format has been widely accepted.

Moreover, Rock's second Netflix comedy special seems quite interesting.

More details on Rock's 'Selective Outrage'

Selective Outrage will be streamed live at on at 7:30 pm PT on March 4 (8:30 am IST; March 5) on Netflix. Its recently-released teaser showed Rock in a dressing room as a voice says, "Chris, they're ready for you," after which he walks up to the stage. Rock tweeted, "Get ready. My next stand-up special Selective Outrage will be streaming LIVE on Netflix."

Check out Chris Rock's tweet and show's teaser

Get ready. My next stand-up special Selective Outrage will be streaming LIVE on Netflix. March 4 at 10pm ET/7pm PT #chrisrocklive pic.twitter.com/KqJnEGOaMj — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) December 25, 2022

Will Rock speak about Oscars slap incident?

One Hollywood moment that raised many eyebrows this year was when actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The actor-comedian had cracked a joke on Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, which enraged him. Though Rock has never spoken about the incident publicly, the latest reports claim that he will be speaking about it in the Netflix comedy special.

Slow subscriber growth and exploring opportunities

On the other hand, Netflix recently started expanding into the live comedy space. It also hosted "Netflix Is A Joke Fest" in Los Angeles in April 2022. Reportedly, the OTT giant is attempting to make changes to attract subscribers amid a slowdown and competition from other platforms. It has also launched cheaper subscriptions with advertisements for the first time and is launching games, too.