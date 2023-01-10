Entertainment

After 'RRR,' 'Kantara,' 'The Kashmir Files' makes it to Oscars

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 10, 2023, 01:55 pm 2 min read

Actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Mithun Chakraborty have made it to the Best Actors contention list

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has been included in the list of five Indian films that have been shortlisted for this year's Academy Awards. The film has found a place for itself in the Best Actors category with its leading stars, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Mithun Chakraborty bagging a spot each on the contention list.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files was one of the blockbuster films of the year 2022. It was based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, starring Kher in the lead role.

In November 2022, the film saw itself in the midst of a controversy over Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's "propaganda" comments during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Agnihotri announced his film's entry to Oscar through a tweet

On Tuesday morning, Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle to announce that the film is among the few Indian movies that have made their way through the contention list for Oscars. The film has bagged a nomination in the Best Actors category. "#TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy," wrote Agnihotri, adding it's "a great year for Indian cinema."

Everything about 'The Kashmir Files'

Apart from Anupam Kher, Kumar, and Mithun Chakraborty, the film also starred Agnihotri's actor-wife Pallavi Joshi in a pivotal role. The film went on to enter the Rs. 200 crore club and was a commercial hit. After its release, the film was made tax-free in several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, among many others.

Take a look at Indian films in the Oscar race

While Pan Nalin's Chhello Show (Last Film Show) is India's official entry to the Academy Awards, there are other films that are eyeing a spot in the final nominations. SS Rajamouli's RRR, Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vikrant Rona, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Me Vasantrao, and Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi are some of the other films that are in the first nominations.