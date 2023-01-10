Entertainment

Academy Awards: 'Kantara' qualifies for Best Picture, Best Actors nods

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 10, 2023, 01:22 pm 2 min read

'Kantara' is inching closer to receiving Oscars nod

Rishab Shetty's 2022 film Kantara has made it to the Academy Awards! The film has qualified for Oscar's contention list in the Best Film and Best Actors categories. It is competing against a total of 301 films from across the globe. With this, the Oscar journey for Hombale Films's Kantara, the highest-grossing film of 2022, has officially begun.

Why does this story matter?

Kantara is the first Kannada film to qualify for the contention list. This means that the members of the Academy would now be able to cast their votes for the film, in order to push it for the final list of nominations.

The voting will begin on Wednesday and will continue till January 17. The final nominations will be announced on January 24.

Hombale Films submitted 'Kantara' for the Oscar race

Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films, the production house which backed Kantara, had submitted the film for the Oscars. Its entry came in after SS Rajamouli submitted the entry for Jr. NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR in the 'For Your Consideration' category. Kantara was first released in Kannada and was later dubbed into other languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

All about 'Kantara'

Acted, written, and directed by Shetty, Kantara has taken the Sandalwood industry and Indian cinema on the world map. It became the first ever Kannada film to have been released in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city. It also became the first Kannada movie to cross $1M in North America. It has grossed over Rs. 400 crore at the global box office.

Hombale Films plans to release 12 films in two years

Popular for the KGF franchise, the production house is set to release at least 12 films in the next two years. Apart from this, it will also be investing Rs. 3,000 crore in the film and entertainment world, over the next five years. Meanwhile, Salaar, Tyson, Dhooman, and Richard Anthony are some films that will be released under the Hombale Films banner in 2023.