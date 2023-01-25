Entertainment

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum welcome first child together! Picture inside

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum welcome first child together! Picture inside

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 25, 2023, 05:25 pm 2 min read

Paris Hilton welcomed baby boy with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is a mom now! The year 2023 has come as a blessing for the businesswoman and media personality Hilton, as she welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum. On Tuesday, the reality TV personality dropped a picture on her social media, confirming their baby news, and taking fans by surprise. Reportedly, Hilton and Reum have welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy.

Hilton announced the news on Instagram with a lovely caption

Following the trend of breaking news on social media, Hilton too shared this exciting news by posting a close-up picture of the baby gripping her thumb on Instagram on Wednesday. The caption with the picture read, "You are already loved beyond words." The post has garnered over 10 lakh likes. The celebrity has a total of 21.7M followers.

Have a look at Hilton's Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by parishilton on January 25, 2023 at 4:50 pm IST

Kim Kardashian, among others congratulated online

As soon as the picture was shared by Hilton on her feed, the comment section got bombarded, and everyone started wishing the couple. Not only fans, but celebrities including Kim Kardashian and model Chrissy Teigen congratulated the parents in the comments section of the post. Teigen commented, "A BABY!!!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!" Meanwhile, popular singer Demi Lovato wrote, "Congratulations sis!!!!"

Hilton, Reum were planning for a baby for a while

During an interview last year, Hilton shared that the couple had started the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. She stated, "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready.'"

Hilton and Reum's relationship timeline

After knowing each other for 15 years, Hilton and Reum only started dating in 2019. For a long time, the couple kept their relationship under wraps, until finally putting an end to speculations in February 2021, when they got engaged. They got married in November 2021, and the popular figure got a fairytale ending with her husband Reum.