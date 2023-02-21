Entertainment

Sonu Nigam attacked at concert; Shiv Sena MLA's son booked

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 21, 2023, 10:52 am 2 min read

A case against Shiv Sena's MLA Prakash Phaterpekar's son has been registered by Chembur Police under relevant sections of the IPC

Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam and his team were allegedly attacked by a politician's son during a concert in Mumbai's Chembur area. The episode reportedly took place on Monday night, leaving one injured. Following the incident, Nigam arrived at the Chembur Police Station to file a complaint in the matter, said reports. A purported video of the incident is making rounds on social media.

Here's what happened

Nigam was invited to perform at an event hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Prakash Phaterpekar. According to the MLA, when the crooner was walking down the stage, people crowded around him to take a selfie with him which led to some people allegedly pushing Nigam and his team. However, Nigam's team claimed Phaterpekar's son misbehaved with his manager, asking the team to leave.

MLA's son pushed Nigam, claimed singer's team

As per reports, Nigam's team alleged that the MLA's son first pushed the singer's bodyguard and then the singer, too. Another member of his team, Rabbani Khan, fell from the stage in the scuffle, receiving injuries. Khan was rushed to Zen Hospital in Chembur for treatment. Nigam, on the other hand, didn't receive any injury but was reportedly shaken by the episode.

Team pushed by mistake, claimed MLA

Phaterpekar claimed that Nigam and his team were pushed by mistake, said reports. An India Today report quoting him said, "Nigam was getting down from the stage when some people rushed to take a selfie. During that time, bodyguards were trying to push those people away, but by mistake, one person from Sonu Nigam's team was pushed by mistake. Nothing has happened to him."

MLA's son booked by Chembur Police

After the incident, Nigam reached the Chembur Police Station in the wee hours of Tuesday to file a complaint. A Mid-Day report, quoting Mumbai Police sources, claimed that a complaint had been filed against Swapnil Phaterpekar. The MLA's son has been booked under Sections 341, 337, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while the matter is still under investigation.