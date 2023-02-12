Entertainment

Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut 'Sarzameen' to go on floors soon

Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film 'Sarzameen' going on floors soon

The year 2023 seems to be an exciting one for Bollywood fans, as it will mark the debut of many several star kids. From Suhana Khan to Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor to Agastya Nanda, the list is endless. Now, the latest reports say Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to debut soon with a Dharma Productions film, which will go on floors this month.

Everything we know about upcoming film

India Today reported that Ibrahim, the eldest son of Saif Ali Khan, who is known to be a carbon copy of his father, will debut in a lead role with a Dharma-backed film tentatively titled Sarzameen. It will reportedly go on floors on February 24. Notably, the junior nawab has also assisted Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Cast and anticipation regarding project

While not much is known about the upcoming film, India Today reported that it co-stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. With Johar bankrolling the film, we can expect it to be mounted on a big scale. Ibrahim is usually in the buzz for his suave looks on social media and rumors about his romantic life, too. Fans are eagerly looking forward to his debut.