Raaj Shaandilyaa spills beans on Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2'

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 28, 2023, 07:55 pm 1 min read

'Dream Girl 2' is one of the most anticipated films of 2023

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The first installment of the Dream Girl franchise—released in 2019—was unique and quirky in its own right. Now, as fans are eager to catch Khurrana in the theaters again, director Raaj Shaandilyaa has revealed exciting details about the sequel in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Update on the shoot of the film

Shaandilyaa revealed that 95% shooting of Dream Girl 2 is completed, adding it will be different from Dream Girl. It's an important film for Khurrana whose last few movies couldn't make a mark at the box office. Known for doing quirky stories, Khurrana, however, carved a niche for himself, and it will be interesting to see how Ananya Panday and he complement each other.

The director's dynamic with the actors

Shaandilyaa also spoke about his amazing bond with Khurrana and said that he is the first actor he pitches his scripts to and approaches other actors only when he declines them. He also stated that the camaraderie between Panday and Khurrana has been good and the Liger actor will be seen donning a totally different character for the first time.