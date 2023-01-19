Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant detained by Mumbai Police following Sherlyn Chopra's complaint

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 19, 2023, 06:15 pm 2 min read

Sherlyn Chopra had filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant in November 2022

While the controversy surrounding her marriage settled recently, the Mumbai Police on Thursday detained actor Rakhi Sawant, following a case filed by fellow actor Sherlyn Chopra. Sawant was brought to the Amboli Police Station in Andheri East for further questioning in the matter. For the unversed, both Chopra and Sawant had filed cases of sexual harassment and defamation against each other in November 2022.

Why does this story matter?

In November, the two indulged in a war of words after Chopra accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. Reacting to Chopra's allegations, Sawant had allegedly made derogatory and defamatory comments against her.

Following this, Chopra filed an FIR with the police on November 8. A case under IPC Sections 354A, 500, and 509, and IT Act's Section 67, was filed against Sawant.

Chopra tweeted after Sawant's detention

Soon after Sawant was detained by the cops, Chopra took to Twitter to write, "BREAKING NEWS!!! AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022." She also wrote that Sawant's anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Sawant, who was to launch the Rakhi Sawant Dance Academy on Thursday, had to reportedly cancel the event.

BREAKING NEWS!!!



AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022



YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) January 19, 2023

Sawant was in news for her troubled marriage

Last week, news about Sawant's marriage with beau Adil Khan Durrani made rounds on social media. While Sawant confirmed her wedding and also shared pictures on social media, Khan Durrani initially denied it. However, he later accepted being married to Sawant. Meanwhile, Sawant has also been busy with hospital visits as her mother is presently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor and cancer.

Sawant was last seen in 'Bigg Boss Marathi'

The actor, who appeared in Farah Khan Kunder's film Main Hoon Na, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, has been a part of several reality TV shows. She was seen in two seasons of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. Apart from this, she was recently seen in Bigg Boss Marathi. She had to quit the show midway due to her mother's health.