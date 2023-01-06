Entertainment

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' gets a May release: Report

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 06, 2023, 11:00 am 2 min read

According to a report, Ajay Devgn has confirmed that 'Maidaan' will now be releasing in May

After delivering one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set for another much-awaited release. His upcoming sports drama Maidaan, which was previously slated for a February release, has now been pushed by a few months. Per fresh reports, the film directed by filmmaker Amit Shah is slated to hit the cinema halls in May.

Why does this story matter?

Devgn had a slow start at the box office in 2022. However, after the commercial failure of Runway 34 and Thank God, he delivered the blockbuster hit Drishyam 2, which continues to perform well at the ticket window.

Post the success of Drishyam 2, the National Film Award-winning actor is now hoping to deliver another hit with the sports film Maidaan.

Not February, 'Maidaan' is releasing in theaters in May

In October 2022, Devgn took to social media to announce that his highly-anticipated sports drama will get released in February 2023. With this, Devgn also confirmed it is eyeing a theatrical release since previously there were talks that the makers were considering an OTT release. However, a new Pinkvilla report claimed that the film will now be released on May 12.

'Maidaan' is one of my best films: Devgn

While talking about his film, Devgn told Pinkvilla, "Maidaan is one of my best films. We think it needs a big and proper release." Confirming the release date, he also said that the film's VFX is presently "being handled by international studios." "Keeping the best interests of the film in mind, we have now decided to release the film on May 12," he said.

A biopic of former Indian football coach

Devgn will be seen playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, the Indian men's football team's former coach. The sports biopic will revolve around the golden period of Indian football when the country went on to clinch a gold medal at the Olympics. The movie is set in the period of 1950 to 1965, which is considered the most glorious era for Indian football.