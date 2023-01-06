Entertainment

Happy birthday, 'Isai Puyal' AR Rahman: His unmissable Tamil songs

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 06, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

As AR Rahman turned 56 today, let us look at some of his unmissable Tamil songs

Kollywood fans know AR Rahman as "Isai Puyal" (musical storm). And it is quite fitting for the legendary composer. No matter the situation, there will always be an ARR song to make us feel complete. As he turned 56 on Friday, here's to wishing him more health and happiness. Let us look at some of his best Tamil compositions.

'Thoda Thoda Malarndhadhenna'

This melodious number from the movie Indira is one of the underrated songs of ARR. Crooned by the late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam along with KS Chithra, this number will instantly put your mind at ease even if you don't understand what the lyrics mean. Vairamuthu, Rahman's frequent collaborator penned its lyrics. The film helmed by Suhasini Mani Ratnam stars Anu Hasan and Arvind Swami.

'En Kadhale'

En Kadhale from the movie Duet is crooned by Balasubrahmanyam. The song expresses the despair of a man who is yearning for the love of his romantic interest. The melodious number rich in beautiful trumpet music was also penned by Vairamuthu. The film directed by legendary filmmaker K Balachander stars Prabhu, Ramesh Aravind, and Meenakshi Seshadri in the lead roles.

'Mazhai Kuruvi'

Mazhai Kuruvi from Mani Ratnam's gangster movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was crooned by Rahman himself and its lyrics were penned by Vairamuthu. The melodious song is rich in musical elements and it is about how there is life after everything. The multi-starrer movie stars Swami, Jyothika, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh, Silambarasan TR, Vijay Sethupathi, and Prakash Raj in lead roles.

'Mental Manadhil'

This peppy number is from Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani aka OK Kanmani starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The song was crooned by Rahman himself along with Jonita Gandhi. The track is about two young lovers who are exploring their relationship. What makes the song more special is that its lyrics were jointly penned by Rahman and Ratnam.