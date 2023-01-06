Entertainment

Happy birthday Diljit Dosanjh: 5 must-watch films of 'Jogi' star

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 06, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Diljit Dosanjh is celebrating his 39th birthday on Friday (January 6)

Whenever there is a discussion about actors who are blessed with more than one skill set, you can't skip Diljit Dosanjh's name. From being a melodious singer to a versatile actor, Dosanjh knows only to impress. This is the reason why isn't loved only in India, but abroad. On Dosanjh's 39th birthday, here are five films his fans should not miss.

'Jogi'

Dosanjh delivered his career-best performance in Jogi which was released in September 2022. Based on the anti-Sikh violence that took place in Delhi in 1984, this brutal yet impactful should be on the watch list of every Dosanjh fan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jogi was released on Netflix, and also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Hiten Tejwani, and Amyra Dastur.

'Punjab 1984'

Actor-filmmaker Anurag Singh's 2014 film Punjab 1984 is another one of the best films of Dosanjh's career. Also starring Kirron Kher, Sonam Bajwa, Arun Bali, Manav Vij, and many others, the film is based on the 1984-1986 Punjab insurgency. It revolves around the story of a mother and her missing son. The film received positive responses from critics as well as the audience.

'Sardaar Ji'

Dosanjh is popular for his comic timing too. And the 2015 film Sardaar Ji proves just that! Starring him, Neeru Bajwa, and Mandy Takhar in the lead role, the film is said to be one of the first fantasy films in Punjabi cinema. It also went on to become the biggest opener in Punjabi cinema, the year it was released, i.e., in 2016.

'Ambarsariya'

If you thought Dosanjh can't play a spy, then this is a movie you should watch. A comedy thriller, Ambarsariya was released in 2016. It saw Dosanjh leading two separate lives - one of an R&AW agent and the other of an insurance salesman. The film also had an Odia remake called Prem Kumar: Salesman of the Year which was released in 2018.

'Shadaa'

A romantic comedy, Shadaa stars Dosanjh and Neeru. Released in 2019, it follows the story of a young man who is in search of a partner and falls in love with a woman who doesn't believe in the institution of marriage. Instead, she asks him to be in a live-in relationship with him. The film earned Rs. 52 crore at the worldwide box office.