American Music Awards: Taylor Swift creates history, bags 6 awards

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 21, 2022, 12:17 pm 2 min read

Taylor Swift had historic win at AMA 2022

Taylor Swift smashed the records at American Music Awards (AMA) 2022! With 40 wins in her kitty collected in the last 15 years, she's the top-awarded artist in history. This year she was nominated in six categories and won in all of them, including the Artist of the Year Award. Swift was present to receive the wins in a dazzling golden jumpsuit. Here's more.

The fan-voted award show was hosted by Wayne Brady and it took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Swift won the Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Red (Taylor's version) (2021). She also won Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Album at the American Music Awards 2022, making all six wins.

Swift's new album Midnights (2022) was released recently and the introspecting lyrics were loved by all. The new album also features the magnificent Lana Del Rey as a guest artist. The American singer-songwriter is a decade-defining musician who has ruled the world with her music. Ever since her first album Taylor Swift (2006), she has been topping the charts and is loved worldwide.

Other artists like Beyonce, Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, and Kendrick Lamar won big in their respective categories. Styles won the Male Pop Artist honor, whereas Beyonce won the Favorite Female R&B Artist. Minaj won the Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist and Lamar won the Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist. BTS bagged the Favorite Pop Duo/Group award and created history by winning it four times to date.