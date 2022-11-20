Entertainment

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma passes away at 24

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Nov 20, 2022, 07:42 pm 2 min read

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma at the age of 24. RIP! (Photo credit: Instagram/@aindrila.sharma)

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma passed away at a Howrah hospital on Sunday. She was 24. Sharma—who was rushed to the hospital on November 1 following a brain stroke—reportedly suffered multiple cardiac arrests on Saturday night. She had numerous cardiac arrests on November 14, too, after which she was put on ventilator support. Many celebrities condoled the death of the young actor on social media.

Details She was hospitalized for about 20 days

The actor reportedly breathed last at 12:59 pm on Sunday after efforts by an adept medical team at the Howrah hospital failed to save her. Sharma, who was admitted there for nearly 20 days, had earlier defeated cancer twice and recently resumed acting. She worked in several Bengali TV soaps. She was considered to be one of the most promising actors in Tolly Para.

Information Sharma's battle with cancer

Sharma was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in 2015 and underwent chemotherapy at AIIMS, Delhi. She beat the disease in 2016. However, in 2021, the actor was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in the right lung. She fought again, was declared cancer-free, and recently made her acting comeback as well. Her boyfriend, actor Sabyasachi Chowdhury, was her pillar of support during her cancer battle.

Reaction Chowdhury refuted reports of Sharma's death earlier

Earlier this month, after Sharma was hospitalized, Chowdhury took to social media to inform her fans that she was recovering and doing better. The two-time cancer survivor reportedly had brain metastases. There were also a few reports of her death last week, and Chowdhury refuted the same on Saturday. However, her condition deteriorated on Saturday night, and she breathed her last on Sunday afternoon.

Details Sharma was part of several Bengali shows

Sharma was known for her roles in Bengali soaps like Jiyon Kathi, Jibon Jyoti, and Mahapeeth Tarapeeth, besides a few OTT shows. Following her demise, many actors and others associated with the Bengali industry paid their tributes and extended their support to the late actor's family on social media. Numerous fans also took to social media to mourn the death of their favorite actor.