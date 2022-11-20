Home / News / Entertainment News / Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma passes away at 24
Aikantik Bag
Aikantik Bag
Being constantly curious about Indian politics, Aikantik use a camera and a pen to express himself. When not out looking for stories, he can be found binging on movies, poring over Film History, and gushing about new trends in Indian Cinema. He hails from the ‘City of Joy’ Kolkata and did his masters from Asian College of Journalism Chennai. His previous experience includes working as an Associate Editor at the Global Pictures Desk of Thomson Reuters. He has also worked with People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI), The Statesman, Paytm and Zee Jaipur Literature Festival.
Ramya Patelkhana
Ramya Patelkhana
Ramya Patelkhana is a senior editor at NewsBytes. She has nearly seven years of experience in digital journalism and has previously worked with India News and Authint Media. She has a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, and an advanced diploma in Media Studies from IPW, New Delhi.