Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal are now parents to twins!

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 20, 2022, 06:26 pm 2 min read

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal welcomed their twin babies, a boy and a girl, on Saturday

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal have been blessed with twins. Both families issued a statement on Sunday, according to which the couple welcomed a girl and a boy—named Aadiya and Krishna, respectively—on Saturday. The mother and the newborn twins are doing well, added the statement. To recall, the power couple tied the knot in December 2018 in Mumbai.

Statement 'Seek your blessings and good wishes'

"We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022," read the statement by Isha's parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Anand's parents Ajay and Swati Piramal. "We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life," it added.

Information The wedding: A star-studded affair

Childhood friends who later fell in love, Isha and Anand had a dreamy wedding on December 18, 2018, in Mumbai. The widely covered event was attended by many business personalities, Bollywood A-listers, foreign dignitaries, and politicians. To recall, Ambani's elder son and Isha's twin brother, Akash Ambani, and his wife Shloka Ambani welcomed a boy, named Prithvi, in December 2020.

Information Earlier, Isha was named leader of Reliance's retail business

Notably, both Isha and Anand are Ivy League graduates. While she studied at Stanford University, he did his MBA at Harvard University. Anand is currently the executive director of Piramal Group. He earlier founded Piramal Swasthya—a not-for-profit organization in the primary healthcare sector. Meanwhile, in August 2022, Isha was appointed the head of Reliance Retail. Ambani continues to serve as the Reliance Industries chairman.