Sushant Singh Rajput death: Actor's sister reacts to murder allegations

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 27, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

A retired employee of Mumbai's Cooper Hospital alleged that SSR was murdered

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's (SSR) death case has once again hit the headlines. A retired employee of Mumbai's Cooper Hospital—who reportedly performed the actor's postmortem in 2020—recently alleged his death wasn't a suicide but a murder. The late actor's sister has now reacted to these claims and urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the same. Read on to know more.

'Our heart aches to find no closure yet'

On Instagram, SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a screenshot of a news report on the murder allegations. She wrote, "If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to...look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet."

Mortuary assistant's claim of death by murder

To recall, Roopkumar Shah—a mortuary assistant at Cooper Hospital who retired last month and was allegedly part of SSR's postmortem team—recently claimed he was murdered. He told TV9, "When I saw Rajput's body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different...I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years."

Everything to know about SSR's demise

On June 14, 2020, Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment, sending shock waves across the country. Alleging foul play, his family demanded an in-depth probe into the case, though the investigation team termed the death a suicide. The Mumbai Police initially probed the case, which was later transferred to the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Murder angle dismissed by Delhi AIIMS panel in 2020

In October 2020, a forensic expert team from Delhi AIIMS concluded SSR's death was a suicide after re-examining the autopsy reports. It also dismissed allegations that claimed he was murdered through poisoning and strangling. The AIIMS panel also presented a conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI. Notably, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was briefly arrested as she was accused of procuring drugs for him.