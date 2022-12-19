Entertainment

Happy birthday, Manav Kaul: Tracing actor's journey through the years

Actor-writer Manav Kaul turned 46 on Monday. Happy birthday!

Theater director, poet, playwright, actor, and author—is there anything Manav Kaul cannot do? Perhaps born with the Midas touch, the multitalented artist has tried his hand in several fields over the years and, unsurprisingly, succeeded in all of them. He had an inspiring journey from Kashmir to mainstream Bollywood, and on his 46th birthday, let's trace his life and career trajectory so far.

Born in J&K, Kaul later moved to Madhya Pradesh

Kaul was reportedly born into a Kashmiri Pandit family in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir. However, later on, his family decided to shift their base to Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh, and this is where he spent most of his adult life. Also a competitive swimmer, Kaul partook in several state and national level swimming championships and won as many as 14 national medals, too!

Charles Bukowski, Vinod Kumar Shukla are among his idols

Back in 2004, Kaul laid the foundation of his theater group called Aranya, and some of his most exemplary, well-known plays include Park, Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane, and Ilhaam. Moreover, Kaul has often spoken about drawing inspiration from literary greats such as Charles Bukowski, Vinod Kumar Shukla, Franz Kafka, and Nirmal Verma. Notably, in 2010, his play Red Sparrow was dedicated to Verma.

Kaul's artistic flair and acting prowess brought him to Bollywood in 2003, when he was seen in a pivotal role in the children's film Jajantaram Mamantaram. Never looking back after this breakthrough role, he further found fame through projects such as 1971, Daayen Ya Baayen, Jolly LLB 2, Kai Po Che!, Tumhari Sulu, Madam Chief Minister, Thappad, Badla, Ajeeb Daastaans, and Saina, among others.

Treasure trove of talent: His work on the small screen

Kaul has made a lasting impression on the small screen too! Mujhe Chaand Chahiye (1998-99) marked his debut television serial. Thereafter, he featured in several episodes of the detective crime show CID and horror show Aahat, among others. Coming to web series, he has been lauded for his performances in Netflix's Ghoul and The Fame Game and ZEE5's The Verdict—State Vs Nanavati, among others.