Entertainment

India's Sargam Koushal crowned Mrs. World 2022: Everything to know

India's Sargam Koushal crowned Mrs. World 2022: Everything to know

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Dec 18, 2022, 10:28 pm 2 min read

Mrs. India Sargam Koushal bested participants from 63 other countries to win the coveted title

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal has been crowned the new Mrs. World! She beat contestants from as many as 63 other countries to win the prestigious title at the 2022 edition of the international beauty pageant at an event held in Las Vegas on Sunday. With this triumph, Koushal brought the coveted crown back to India after 21 long years. Here's everything to know.

Mrs. World 2021 presented Koushal with crown

Mrs. India Sargam Koushal, who originally hails from Jammu & Kashmir, was presented with the Mrs. World 2022 crown on stage by the 2021 title winner Shaylyn Ford (of the USA) at the event held at Westgate, Las Vegas Resort & Casino, on Saturday night (local time). While Mrs. Polynesia was named the first runner-up at the ceremony, Mrs. Canada was the second runner-up.

The long wait is over: Mrs. India Inc

Mrs. India Inc., the organization that manages the Mrs. India pageant, also celebrated Koushal's victory on social media. "The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!" its official handle posted on Instagram. To note, India won the title only once before this, when Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, who is also an actor-model, bagged the coveted crown in 2001.

Watch Sargam Koushal being crowned Mrs. World

Instagram post A post shared by mrsindiainc on December 18, 2022 at 10:40 pm IST

We've got the crown back: Koushal after win

After the ceremony, Koushal said in a video, "We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you, India, love you, world." Govitrikar—also a judge for Mrs. India Inc 2022-23—congratulated the newly-crowned Mrs. World on social media, saying, "Heartiest congratulations [Koushal]... so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years."

Beauty pageant was established in 1984

Created by David Marmel, Mrs. World is the first international beauty pageant for married women, established in 1984. It was initially called Mrs. Woman of the World but was renamed Mrs. World in 1988. The USA has the most Mrs. World wins (eight) to date.