5 types of nail polishes you must stack up on

Written by Sneha Das Oct 13, 2022, 05:47 pm 2 min read

These nail polishes have different finishes, textures and shine

A bright shade of nail paint can immediately enhance your overall look and give your hands an attractive makeover. There are different nail polish finishes, formulas, and textures available in the market to suit your taste, mood, and style. Be it a matte finish lacquer or a glittery shade, there's something available for every occasion. Here are five types of nail polishes.

Shine-free Matte nail polish

Matte nail polishes are in trend now, they offer a smooth finish to your nails without adding that glaze. Matte-finish nail polishes give a nice flat frosted finish to your nails. You can go for pastel shades or nude colors that look subtle yet classy and suit mostly all skin tones. You can also apply regular nail polish, then use a mattifying top coat.

Metallic finish Chrome nail polish

Chrome nail polishes have a glittery formula and tend to be more long-lasting than regular nail polishes. The eye-catching metallic shine is perfect for a night out and can instantly amp up a boring outfit. The shades are highly reflective and may be available in every color under the sun. Apply two coats of chrome nail polish followed by a high-shine top coat.

Sparkle and shine Glitter nail polish

One of the best nail polishes for the wedding season, glitter nail polishes add sparkle and shine to your nails and are usually long-lasting than regular or matte nail polishes. These polishes are usually transparent and include flecks of glitter suspended in a clear gloss polish. Apply a base coat followed by two coats of glitter polish. Finish with a high-gloss top coat.

Classic ones Creme nail polish

One of the most classic types of nail polishes, creme nail polish is the safest choice for busy beauties. They are opaque paints with a glossy finish. Although pretty basic, they are super long-lasting. Since these polishes do not contain many additives they tend to last longer. They require the least maintenance and are available in a wide range of colors.

Light reflective Holographic nail polish

Holographic nail polishes are light-reflective and multi-tonal, and when exposed to sunlight, they reflect light like an oil-slick floating on water. Giving a beautiful rainbow effect, they have a highly-pigmented formula and look super trendy. They are also long-lasting, chip-resistant, and easy to remove from your nails. These nail polishes do not contain synthetic toxins and are hence safe for your nails.