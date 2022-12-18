Entertainment

In memoriam: Remembering musical maestros we lost this year

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 18, 2022, 10:00 pm 2 min read

The year 2022 was a debilitating one for the Indian music industry. This year, we witnessed the demise of several singular luminaries, and their deaths have left behind a gaping chasm that will never be filled. These artists will forever be remembered for their mellifluous voices, commitment to the craft, and spotless, shimmering careers. Let's pay homage to them today.

Lata Mangeshkar

The "nightingale of India," Lata Mangeshkar is credited with having lent her voice to over 30,000 songs in her lifetime and reigned the music industry for several decades. The legendary singer (92) passed away on February 6 due to post-COVID-19 complications and multi-organ failure. To honor her memory, a public holiday was also announced in Maharashtra on February 7, a day after her demise.

Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri, fondly remembered as Bappi Da, passed away on February 15, reportedly due to obstructive sleep apnea, aged 69. He breathed his last at CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital, Mumbai. Lahiri had a flourishing, long career, and some of his most successful works include Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Sharaabi, Tohfa, Himmatwala, Maqsad, Naukar Biwi Ka, Taxi No. 9211, Guru, among others.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who is hailed for making santoor a mainstream instrument internationally, passed away on May 10 at the age of 84. He had reportedly been suffering from kidney-related ailments and was on dialysis for several months before his death. He had also collaborated with renowned flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia, forming the musical group Shiv-Hari.

Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's murder on May 29 rattled the nation and uncovered a nefarious nexus of gangsters. Moose Wala, who hailed from Punjab's Moosa village, was assassinated in the state's Mansa district. The brutal, daylight killing came to pass a day after the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government reduce his and 424 others' extensive security covers. An investigation into the incident is underway.

KK

KK's (53) sudden demise came as a huge shock to the nation, especially since he had performed at a pulsating concert in Kolkata merely hours before his death on May 31. The autopsy reportedly revealed he had several heart blockages which he did not treat, mistaking them for acidity-related problems. Credited with embellishing over 700 songs, KK ruled millions of hearts across the nation.