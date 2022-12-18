Entertainment

FIFA World Cup: Deepika teases fans ahead of trophy unveiling

Deepika Padukone is in Qatar to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy

Deepika Padukone flew to Qatar on Saturday and is reportedly set to reveal the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday. Padukone will unveil the custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk at Lusail Stadium, reportedly alongside a member from France's 1998 or 2018 World Cup-winning teams. Ahead of the unveiling, Padukone took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks book to tease fans.

Why does this story matter?

Besides unveiling the trophy, Padukone might also be promoting her upcoming movie Pathaan along with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan in Qatar, said reports.

While the ongoing controversy about the movie put the film in a bad light, its said promotions during the FIFA World Cup's final match by the leads could give it booming publicity.

So, Padukone's latest Instagram Story has attracted attention.

Louis Vuitton's fourth collaboration for FIFA World Cup

As for the trophy, on its official website, Louis Vuitton noted, "As part of its partnership with one of the world's greatest sporting events, Louis Vuitton has specially designed trunks for the 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 FIFA World Cups." "The Trophy Trunk has been carefully crafted to protect the sought-after trophy's 6.175 kilograms of 18-carat gold and malachite," it added, detailing the trophy.

SRK to promote 'Pathaan' during the final match

Apart from Padukone, SRK will use FIFA's World Cup final as an opportunity to promote Pathaan. It was earlier speculated that the actor would be present in Qatar to promote the movie. But he will reportedly be watching the final match from Mumbai's Jio Studios instead. He will also be interacting with former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney as part of the promotions.

Know more about 'Pathaan'

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Besides Khan and Padukone, it will have John Abraham as the main antagonist and Salman Khan in a cameo. The music is helmed by Vishal-Sheykhar, and its first single Besharam Rang was released recently. Pathaan is part of YRF's spy universe, which includes the Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan's actioner War.