Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu': Skydivers promote action thriller in Dubai skies

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 27, 2022, 01:36 pm 2 min read

Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Thunivu' is set to release on January 12, 2023

The famous Lyca Productions bagged the overseas distribution rights of Ajith Kumar's next action thriller film Thunivu. The production house started promoting the film in a quirky way. They took it to the sky (literally) by organizing an epic stunt with skydivers in Dubai. The film is set to release on January 12, 2023, and fans are eagerly waiting.

Thunivu by H. Vinoth has been in the buzz ever since its announcement. Initially titled AK61, the film is touted to be a money spinner, with Ajith Kumar, in the lead role.

And on Monday, the poster of Thunivu was showcased in the world's tallest building complex, the Burj Khalifa, much to the excitement of Tamil film fans.

Skydivers promoted 'Thunivu'

In this promotion in Dubai, skydivers performed a stunt, where one of them unfurled the Thunivu poster. Lyca Productions shared the video on Twitter and teased an exciting surprise for December 31, 2022. The makers termed the last day of the year Thunivu Day. Earlier in 2018, Lyca Productions did a similar event for Rajinikanth's 2.0.

Fans wonder about the next announcement

The production house tweeted, "Going the AK way! For the 1st time ever, an announcement like never seen before for a Kollywood film. Watch this space as we are coming with an exciting update for 31st Dec 22! We call it the #ThunivuDay #AjithKumar #THUNIVU #NoGutsNoGlory #ThunivuPongal" All songs of the film are released and now fans wonder what's next!

Cast & crew and box office clash

Thunivu will release during Pongal, in January 2023. The film also stars Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari and Veera in pivotal roles. The film has been shot by Nirav Shah and the music is done by Ghibran. The film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The film will clash with Varisu starring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. A tough fight ahead at Tamil box-office.