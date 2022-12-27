Entertainment

'Cirkus' BO collection: Ranveer Singh-starrer fails to attract crowd

'Cirkus' BO collection: Ranveer Singh-starrer fails to attract crowd

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 27, 2022, 12:11 pm 2 min read

'Cirkus' barely managed to collect Rs. 5cr on Monday

Ranveer Singh's recent outing, Cirkus, which hit the theaters last week, is turning out to be yet another disastrous Bollywood product. The Christmas holidays did not help the movie pull in the crowds, and it dropped further on Monday. Reportedly, the film barely managed to collect Rs. 5cr on Monday in India. Read on to know its complete box office details.

Why does this story matter?

Having earned an underwhelming number of Rs. 6cr to 7cr on its opening day, Cirkus has been a disappointment right from the beginning.

Since it was directed by Rohit Shetty and has an ensemble of acclaimed cast members on board, a lot was riding on Cirkus.

But the film has joined the lengthy list of Bollywood duds of the year.

How much has the film collected so far?

Adding the film's Monday collection of Rs. 5cr, its total collection in India now stands at Rs. 24cr. On its first weekend, Cirkus made Rs. 6.40cr (Saturday) and Rs. 8.20cr (Sunday). The comedy-drama receiving mixed to negative reviews is also not helping to pull fans to the cinema halls. Let's see how the upcoming days turn out to be.

'Drishyam 2,' 'Avatar 2' received well by fans

Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 continues to do well at the box office even a month after its release. Starring Ajay Devgn, the Jeethu Joseph directorial also has Shreya Saran, and Tabu in lead roles. Avatar: The Way of Water, which hit the marquee on December 16, is giving a tough fight to Cirkus. If you haven't watched the film yet, read our review on Cirkus.

All you need to know about 'Cirkus'

Apart from Singh, Cirkus features a host of other actors including Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee in important roles. Deepika Padukone also made a cameo appearance for a song in the movie. Cirkus also marked Singh and Shetty's third collaboration after Simmba and Sooryavanshi, which had Singh playing an extended cameo.