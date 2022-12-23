Entertainment

'Cirkus' review: Ranveer Singh's lackluster jamboree is a no-no

'Cirkus' review: Ranveer Singh's lackluster jamboree is a no-no

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 23, 2022, 02:32 pm 3 min read

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Cirkus' which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, hit the cinema halls on Friday

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in the lead roles, was released in the theaters on Friday (December 23). With an ensemble cast comprising Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra, among many others, is a cliched comedy film that will only disappoint you. Read our review to know why you should think twice before booking your tickets.

Despite a double role, Singh can't make you laugh

With films such as Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, Singh proved that he is an actor par excellence. However, when it comes to comedy, he appears to be an over-the-top actor, especially with Cirkus where he leaves you disappointed. Despite a double role, Singh could barely manage to make one laugh. Rather the onus was on Varun Sharma, who did the job.

This slapstick comedy is anything but funny

Rohit Shetty is popular for working with two genres—action and comedy. His cop universe has been a hit with the audience, and so was his Golmaal franchise, possibly why the audience was expecting another successful slapstick comedy from him. Unfortunately, Cirkus will make you yawn more than laugh. The punches, except for a certain few, don't land at all.

A cliched story reminding you of 'Judwaa'

Cirkus is a tale of a set of twins who are inter-changed before their adoption for an experiment. The plot revolves around how one brother can absorb electric shock while the other feels it, resulting in their twisted lives. It'll remind one of Salman Khan's 1997 film Judwaa where Prem would get hurt if someone punched Raja. Basically, it's a cliched twin Bollywood story.

Shetty failed to utilize his 'Golmaal' characters

The director has brought back almost all the actors from the Golmaal franchise including Ashwini Kalsekar, Murali Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav, apart from Lever and Mishra. The film also features Tiku Talsania and Sulabha Arya. Despite having such a strong supporting cast of comic actors, Shetty could not utilize them to their full potential. In fact, he wasted many, especially Lever.

'Cirkus' fails to impress

Whether it is the film's storyline, its music, or even Deepika Padukone's cameo for a dance number, there is barely anything that has worked. The only two actors who can possibly make you laugh are Mishra and Sharma, the Fukrey actor. Shetty's attempt to deliver a comedy-drama has fallen flat, fetching not more than 1.5 stars out of 5 from us.