Entertainment

Oscars 2023: Analyzing 'Naatu Naatu's chances for Original Song win

Oscars 2023: Analyzing 'Naatu Naatu's chances for Original Song win

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 23, 2022, 02:15 pm 3 min read

'RRR's acclaimed dance number 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Indian song ever to be shortlisted for the Oscars. Can it bring the golden trophy home?

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences recently announced its first shortlist for the 2023 Oscars. Four Indian projects made it to the coveted list and SS Rajamouli's RRR's foot-tapping number Naatu Naatu became the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards. What are the prospects of Naatu Naatu for the golden statue? How does the voting happen? Let's unpack.

'Naatu Naatu' will compete with these songs

Fifteen songs have been shortlisted in the Music (Original Song) category. Some of these are Time from Amsterdam, Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from Avatar: The Way of Water, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Til You're Home from A Man Called Otto.

Songs from 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Spirited' also in contention

Other songs in this category are Selena Gomez's My Mind & Me, Good Afternoon from Spirited, Applause from Tell It like a Woman, and Stand Up from Till. Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Dust & Ash from The Voice of Dust and Ash, Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, and New Body Rhumba from White Noise are also in the race.

Voting for the nominations will take place in January

Per the Academy's website, "[After the shortlist], five nominees for Original Song will be chosen by a second round of balloting, using a preferential voting system." Members of the Academy's Music Branch have voting rights. The voting for the nominations will begin on January 12, 2023, and will end on January 17, 2023, while the nominees will finally be declared on January 24, 2023.

Learn about the team that brought the song to life

Naatu Naatu (Telugu) has been penned by Chandrabose, while the vocals are by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. It has been composed by eminent South Indian composer MM Keeravani. The Hindi version, titled Naacho Naacho, has been crooned by Vishal Mishra and Sipligunj. The Hindi lyrics are by Riya Mukherjee. The song has been applauded for its impeccable dance sync, choreographed by Prem Rakshith.

Meanwhile, here are other categories India is competing in

Shaunak Sen's critically acclaimed documentary All That Breathes has been shortlisted in the documentary feature film category, while The Elephant Whisperers has clinched a spot in the documentary short film section. Moreover, Chhello Show (Last Film Show) has made it to the international feature film category. Thirteen categories are yet to be announced, and Rajamouli may stand a chance in the Best Director category.