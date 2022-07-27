Entertainment

Tollywood shootings to be stalled from August 1. Here's why

Tollywood shootings to be stalled from August 1. Here's why

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 27, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

Telugu film industry will halt shootings for a while. (Photo credit: Instagram/@vishwaksens)

Telugu film producers, after several rounds of discussions, have decided to pause the shootings of Tollywood movies from August 1. The shootings will not be resumed until they arrive at a conclusion to solve the ongoing issues. The Producers Guild took this decision in a bid to come up with a solution to contain the production costs that multiplied after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Context Why does this story matter?

Several most-awaited Telugu films are currently under production.

This includes GodFather, Kushi, and mega-budgeters like Salaar.

If the shootings are stalled, it would delay the films' premieres.

The industry took a toll post-pandemic and is now seeing a steady profit with the release of big projects like RRR.

So, this decision to stall the shootings may further affect the industry's growth.

Notice Telugu film Producers Guild issued a statement

Announcing their decision to stall the shooting, the Telugu film Producers Guild issued a statement on Tuesday. It read, "Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers." A photo of the press release was shared on social media and is now going viral.

Poll Which upcoming Telugu film are you most excited about?

Quote 'Voluntarily decided to withhold shootings'

"It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment," the statement read further. "In this regard, all producer members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1, 2022, to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions (sic)," the press release went on to state.

Twitter Post Take a look at the notice here

VERY IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... TELUGU PRODUCERS TO WITHHOLD SHOOTINGS FROM 1 AUG 2022... OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM ACTIVE TELUGU FILM PRODUCERS GUILD... #TFI #ATFPG pic.twitter.com/HuPwt17WZg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2022

Details Producers held discussions about OTT premieres, too

Earlier, it was reported that the Telugu film producers have decided not to release any movies on OTT platforms within 10 weeks of their theatrical release. Regarding the same, a producer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, "Now, even movies of big stars are making it to the OTT within three weeks. This is further contributing to the drop in theatrical revenues."