Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has been in the entertainment industry for decades and has made thousands of crores at the box office. Undeniably, he is one of the most bankable actors in the Indian entertainment industry. While he is known for several genres such as action, romance, etc, his journey in comedy-drama is significant. Here are five of his unmissable movies in this genre.

#1 'Panchathanthiram'

Panchathanthiram has Haasan playing a middle-aged man, who tries to win back the love of his former wife (Simran). In the process, he and his four friends get tangled in a murder that they did not commit. Ramya Krishnan plays a high-end sex worker. The KS Ravikumar directorial is full of hilarious twists that will keep you LOLing throughout the course of the movie.

#2 'Pammal K Sambandam'

Pammal K Sambandam has the Universal Star playing a stunt choreographer, who despises love and romance. He meets a doctor (Simran), who shares his hatred for romance but they both hate each other. She happens to perform surgery on Sambandam (Haasan) and accidentally stitches her wristwatch in his stomach. How she manages to take it out makes up for the rest of the story.

Data #3 'Vasool Raja MBBS'

Kamal Haasan, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, and Sneha starrer Vasool Raja M.B.B.S. is the Tamil remake of the Hindi movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Haasan plays a contract killer and sham doctor, who aspires to become an actual doctor after a humiliating incident.

#4 'Avvai Shanmughi'

Inspired by the hit Hollywood movie Mrs. Doubtfire, Avvai Shanmughi stars Haasan as a dance choreographer who disguises himself as a nanny to be with his daughter after his divorce and win back the love of his wife. Directed by KS Ravikumar, the film also stars Meena as the leading lady, while late legendary actors Nagesh and Gemini Ganesan play important roles.

#5 'Kaathala Kaathala'

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao-directed movie, Kaathala Kaathala revolves around two orphan friends (Haasan and Prabhu Deva) who share nearly identical names. They create a series of comical errors along with their girlfriends played by Rambha and late actor Soundarya in order to impress the families of the girlfriends. The film also stars legendary music composer MS Viswanathan in an important role.