Mumbai to witness 'Sena vs Sena' showdown amid Dussehra rallies

Written by Priyali Dhingra Oct 05, 2022, 01:55 pm 3 min read

Both Sena factions have reportedly arranged for more than 5,000 buses, tourist vehicles, and even a train to bring in supporters

For the first time in 56 years, Mumbai is all set to witness two Shiv Sena Dussehra rallies as friends-turned-foes Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde fight to prove their respective factions the 'real' Sena. A historic tradition in Mumbai, Shiv Sena has been holding fiery rallies every Dussehra since its inception in 1966. Mumbai Police have increased security at both venues.

Context Why does this story matter?

A political storm shook former CM Thackeray's government in June this year after a rebellion by his most loyal commander, Shinde.

The latter took over 40 MLAs and allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new government.

Both factions now stake claim to be called the 'real' Sena and the true follower of founder Bal Thackeray's legacy.

Dussehra Blistering duel expected in Mumbai

Shinde camp will be hosting their Dussehra rally at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), while Uddhav Thackeray will be holding his at Shivaji Park- both located about six kilometers apart. Security officials are expecting huge turnouts at the rallies. Both the leaders are expected to start their fiery speeches around 8:45 pm and will address the crowds for at least an hour.

Twitter Post Thackeray camp supporters arrive at Shivaji Park

Maharashtra | Supporters of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) started arriving at Shivaji Park in Mumbai for the #Dussehra rally pic.twitter.com/Paz4AqB8M1 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Background A first for Sena's history

Bal Thackeray addressed Dussehra rallies in Mumbai year after year until his death in 2012. His son Uddhav then took over the mantle. He will be hosting the rally at the historic Shivaji Park, a venue important for Sena since its founding years. Shinde will be hosting the rally at MMRDA grounds in BKC, which is located close to the Thackeray family home 'Matoshree.'

Arrangements Cars, buses, and trains to bring in supporters

Both Sena factions have reportedly arranged for more than 5,000 buses, tourist vehicles, and even a train to ferry supporters to the rally grounds. About 4 lakh people are likely to arrive at the MMRDA grounds. However, Shivaji Park, due to space constraints, may have 60,000 people. Shinde camp has also booked a train to bring supporters from different parts of Maharashtra.

Twitter Post Shinde camp supporters arrive at MMRDA grounds

Maharashtra | Buses carrying supporters of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) arrive at the MMRDA ground in Mumbai for the #Dussehra rally pic.twitter.com/JzSqsmxNsY — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Speeches What will the rival leaders say?

According to reports, the speeches may dwell on Hindutva, dynastic succession, governance, and betrayal. CM Shinde may talk about the "shortcomings" of the previous regime, Balasaheb's ideology, and Uddhav "deviating" from the path of Hindutva to ally with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Meanwhile, Thackeray might attack Shinde for joining hands with the BJP.

Security Here's more about the security arrangements

According to PTI, the Mumbai Police will station 3,200 officers, 15,000 personnel, 1,000 Home Guard jawans, 1,500 State Reserve Police Force personnel, and 15 bomb detection squads at both rallies. Atleast 2,000 Mumbai Traffic Police personnel will be stationed at BKC. About 700 buses will arrive at Shivaji Park, while 4,000 cabs will ferry Shinde supporters to MMRDA grounds.