Before 'Farzi's release, looking at Shahid Kapoor's last three releases

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 06, 2023, 11:05 am 2 min read

Shahid Kapoor will make his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Farzi,' set to release on February 10

Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut, Farzi, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. The eight-episode-long thriller series is helmed by director duo Raj and DK and co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon. While we wait for Kapoor's new avatar as an artist in Farzi, let's jog our memories a little and revisit his last three releases.

But first, read what 'Farzi' is all about

Kapoor will play an artist in this "fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller." Farzi will follow the story of "the [protagonist getting] pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of its menaces." Kapoor will also share the screen with veteran actor Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and newcomer Bhuvan Arora.

Kapoor's sports drama 'Jersey' hit theaters in April 2022

While the Fida actor's knockout performance in Jersey left no scope for complaints, the same cannot be said about the film's box office performance. In this film marred by repeated delays, Kapoor played a struggling former cricketer, who wants to fulfill his son's wish and get him the Indian team's jersey. A remake of its Telugu namesake movie, the overlong film fizzled out quickly.

Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' (2019) was a blockbuster success

With a soundtrack to remember for ages and one of Kapoor's career-best performances, Kapoor in and as Kabir Singh turned into an instant rage overnight. Despite being Arjun Reddy's remake, the romance musical smashed records and the audience showered immense love on this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. The critics may not have been pleased, but this beloved film eventually grossed over Rs. 270cr!

Kapoor couldn't salvage this social drama released in 2018

In Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kapoor played a lawyer based in Uttarakhand. The film "follows the lives of three friends [which] takes a tragic turn due to an inflated electricity bill, which leads to a courtroom drama and social awakening." The movie co-starred Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam Dhar. While the performances earned praise, the runtime and melodrama bogged it down.