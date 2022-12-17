Entertainment

'Top Gun: Maverick' OTT release: All about film's streaming details

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 17, 2022, 05:07 pm 2 min read

Here's everything you need to know about the OTT premiere of Tom Cruise-starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick is all set for its OTT release in India. A sequel to 1986's Top Gun, the 2022 film directed by Joseph Kosinski, was released earlier this year in May. It received positive responses from the critics and the audience. Now, the film's ready for its OTT debut in India. Here's when and where you can watch the film.

Why does this story matter?

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel that has been released nearly four decades after its prequel. It saw Cruise reprise his role of Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from Tony Scott's Top Gun.

The film is one of the biggest Hollywood blockbuster films of the year 2022. It also featured actors Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Lewis Pullman, and Glen Powell, among others.

Where and when to watch it

Those who have not yet watched the film yet can watch the actioner on Amazon Prime Video soon. It will be available for streaming from December 26. The announcement regarding its release was made by the OTT giant on its social media handles. Top Gun: Maverick will be released in a total of six languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

See the announcement here

'Top Gun: Maverick' is 2022's highest-grossing film

The action-drama is the highest-grossing film of 2022 at the box office so far. Its global collection stands at a whopping $1.48B. Moreover, it is the second film, after Spider-Man: No Way Home, to cross $1 billion in the post-pandemic era. However, with the release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, Cruise's film might no longer be at the top position.

Accolades for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Cruise's film received several accolades since it was released in theaters on May 27. The film has bagged a Golden Globe Award nomination under the Best Motion Picture - Drama category. Apart from this, it has also been nominated in the Best Picture category at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards. To recall, Top Gun: Maverick was earlier available on Amazon Prime Video for rent.