Entertainment

'Yashoda,' 'Black Panther 2,' 'Uunchai' to clash: What to expect?

'Yashoda,' 'Black Panther 2,' 'Uunchai' to clash: What to expect?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 10, 2022, 12:47 pm 2 min read

'Uunchai,' 'Yashoda,' and 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' are set to hit the theaters on Friday

Cinephiles are in for a treat this week! This Friday will see the release of three highly-anticipated movies namely Yashoda, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Uunchai. By releasing on the same day, the films will have a clash at the box office. What should be expected from each film? Read on and know everything about the movies starting from runtime to box office predictions.

Context Why does this story matter?

November witnessed a box office clash even in the first week. Double XL, Mili, and Phone Bhoot hit the theaters last week but received underwhelming responses from fans and critics.

It will be a different story this week as Yashoda and Uunchai are led by acclaimed, well-established actors.

Marvel's Black Panther 2, on the other hand, is expected to have a huge opening.

#1 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The second installment of Marvel Cinematic Studio's Black Panther has a runtime of two hours and 44 minutes. The film directed by Ryan Coogler stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, and Danai Gurira along with the late actor Chadwick Boseman. It is predicted that the film might open to Rs. 12-14cr haul as 75,000 tickets have already been sold in advance booking as of Wednesday.

#2 'Uunchai'

Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher in the lead role is the only major Bollywood movie releasing this week. Though led by an ensemble of star cast, the odds of the film making a mark at the box office are low given its mammoth MCU competitor. The Sooraj R Barjatya-directed venture has a run time of two hours and 53 minutes.

#3 'Yashoda'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda is the biggest South Indian offering for the week. Shot in Telugu, it will be released in languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. One can anticipate that the Hari-Harish-directed film will perform well in the South Indian market since Uunchai will give Yashoda a tough fight up North. The film has a runtime of two hours and 15 minutes.