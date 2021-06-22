I'm nervous about my OTT debut: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid will be seen in an untitled series created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of 'The Family Man' fame

Ahead of his digital debut, during an Instagram Live session on Monday evening, actor Shahid Kapoor said he is nervous about venturing into a new medium and his success in the movies doesn't guarantee acceptance on OTT platforms. "I feel that actors who might have been loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform," Shahid said.

OTT show

Holding audiences' attention is a challenge: Shahid

The 40-year-old actor was interacting with his fans to celebrate two years of Kabir Singh. "The long-form formats are more difficult because actors have to ensure that the audiences continue to remain interested in their characters," Shahid said. "You can't just be okay if people like you for a couple of hours. You need to hold their attention for nine-ten episodes," he added.

Comments

OTT offers scope for nuanced portrayal of a character: Shahid

The actor said he always wanted to feature in long-form content as it offers scope to flesh out a nuanced portrayal of a character. "Most of the time when I've finished my movies, I always hoped that I've been able to bring out every aspect of my character. When you have more time, it allows you to share more of the character," Shahid said.

New series

Shahid will be seen in Raj & DK's untitled series

Shahid, the star of movies such as Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, and Udta Punjab, is headlining an untitled series, created and written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man fame for streamer Amazon Prime Video. "The web series is very different from anything that I've ever done. It's going to be exciting. It's a quirky crime drama," Shahid said.

Further details

It will be a departure from my previous works: Shahid

Shahid, however, was further tight-lipped about the much-awaited series. The actor said he was not allowed to say much but teased that the project would be a departure from his previous works. "I have loved Raj and Krishna's work for a while. I really enjoyed watching The Family Man and I totally loved season two," Shahid said.