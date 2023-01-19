Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Looking at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Theater—history, importance, popularity

#NewsBytesExplainer: Looking at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Theater—history, importance, popularity

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 19, 2023, 01:54 pm 2 min read

Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy has been running successfully for 50 years and attracts many moviegoers and celebrities alike

Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theater made headlines recently when it decided to open its doors for viewers at 9:00am for the first day first show of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Why does it qualify as news? Because the theater is known for always commencing its shows at noon. What is it about this Mumbai-based theater that lends it such immense prestige? Let's unlock.

'Seeta Aur Geeta' was the first film to be screened

G7 Multiplex or Gaiety Galaxy is one of the oldest theaters in the country and has been catering to cinephiles for the past 50 years! Ramesh Sippy's Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)—starring Hema Malini—was the first film ever to be screened here. As the word spread and people began thronging the cinema every Friday, eventually, the theater became the benchmark of a film's popularity.

It reportedly houses seven theaters at the moment

Per a report in Bollywood Hungama, "G7 multiplex originally started with three theaters - Gaiety, Galaxy and Gemini. In the late '90s, the management added four more theaters—Grace, Gem, Glamour, and Gossip." "In 1970, Mr. Narottam Nensey aka Cotton King and builder FN Daroga came together and built this theater," and today, it proudly stands as a symbol of Mumbai's love for films.

'Actors came to watch several movies here'

Speaking about the iconic theater, trade analyst Taran Adarsh once said, "It was [Bandra's most prime theater]. Gaiety-Galaxy-Gemini was the crown! All major films had to release here." "A lot of times, stars used to come there to watch films that they were not a part of it. In short, they'll come there as viewers. I have seen a lot of actors come there."

Several A-listers have chosen the venue for promotional events

The theater has been going strong for decades now and is still actors' first choice for promotional events. For instance, songs of Bhediya (2022), Vikram Vedha (2022), Kalank (2019), among others, were launched at Gaiety. Salman Khan also chose this venue to launch the trailer of Kick (2014). Ranveer Singh came to meet his fans here on the day Simmba (2018) hit theaters.