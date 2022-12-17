Entertainment

Amid calls to #BoycottPathaan, SRK fans trend #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 17, 2022, 05:22 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan' is slated to release on January 25, 2023

Amid the clarion calls to boycott Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Pathaan and instances of Shah Rukh Khan's effigies being burned in some parts of the country, his loyalists have come out in support of their favorite star. SRK's fans have taken to Twitter to trend #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow, declaring that they will watch the film on January 25, 2023, with their families. Here's the entire story.

Why does this story matter?

Pathaan has irked a section of right-wing protesters due to its first song Besharam Rang, where actor Deepika Padukone can be seen in different costumes—one of them being a saffron bikini.

Mahant Raju Das of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi has even threatened to "set those theaters on fire where Pathaan will be screened."

Some people also bashed it for "ruining Indian culture and sanatan traditions."

Now, fans have stormed Twitter in support of SRK

#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow is trending on Twitter with nearly a mammoth 40K tweets (at the time of writing); several fans have shared clips and instances of "SRK being the most secular star in the country." Some fans also highlighted his recent trip to the revered Vaishno Devi Temple, while others have requested to "stop the negativity," considering Yash Raj Films' Pathaan can be a milestone setter.

Take a look at one such tweet here

@iamsrk we always love you and support you no propaganda going to work against PATHAAN. The movie will be successful.#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #PathaanWithSRKUniverse #PathanMovie — Humanity Servant (@humanityserv52) December 17, 2022

Here's all you need to know about 'Pathaan'

In Pathaan, SRK will essay the titular role of R&AW agent Feroz Pathaan. John Abraham will also play a pivotal role in the action thriller. Anand has also written its script. Pathaan is part of YRF's ambitious spy-thriller universe, including Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Salman will reprise his role as "Tiger" Avinash Singh Rathore in Pathaan.

Take a look at SRK, Padukone's upcoming films

Khan and Padukone had earlier collaborated on Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. After Pathaan, SRK's next, Jawan, will be released on June 2, followed by Dunki on December 22. Padukone, on the other hand, has Project K with Prabhas and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be the first lady cop in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.