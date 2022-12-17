Entertainment

'Besharam Rang' row: Protesters disrupt 'Dunki's shooting; chant Hanuman Chalisa

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 17, 2022, 07:55 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' was released earlier this week

After Pathaan's first single, Besharam Rang featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was dropped earlier this week, it triggered controversy for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments." It led to protests in several parts of the country, and its effect is being seen on SRK's other projects, too. Reportedly, right-wing protesters disrupted the shooting of Khan's upcoming film Dunki in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

A controversy erupted after many netizens and politicians, on Wednesday, objected to Padukone's "saffron-colored" bikini in Besharam Rang.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra even threatened the makers the film would be banned in the state if the necessary changes were not made.

Since this film marks the comeback of Khan after more than four years, these controversies assume significance ahead of its release.

Here's what happened during latest protest

Reportedly, Dunki's shoot was underway in tourist places in Jabalpur for three days, for which SRK's body double was being used. However, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists reached the shooting location and protested even though they were stopped by the police. They chanted Hanuman Chalisa and raised slogans. The protesters tried to break the barricades until they were forcefully pushed by cops.

Some called for boycotting the movie

Apart from political personalities, a section of netizens was also irked by the Pathaan song, following which calls to boycott the movie surfaced online. To recall, movies such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, and Raksha Bandhan were also rejected by many netizens for allegedly having some objectionable scenes, and the calls to boycott these films took a toll on their box office collections.

Song hits 100 million+ views on YouTube

Meanwhile, Besharam Rang , composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, has hit more than 100 million views on the video-sharing platform, YouTube. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role. The high-octane action movie will also reportedly have Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. It is slated for release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.